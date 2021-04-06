FBNQuest Drives Financial Literacy To Build Sustainable Economic Growth

April 6, 2021 122

In a bid to promote financial literacy amongst women and the younger generation, FBNQuest, the investment banking, and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, recently held educative sessions to educate women, preteens, and teenagers on how to preserve, save and grow their wealth.

In celebration of International Women’s Month, the organisation, through its Leading Conversations with FBNQuest webinar series, hosted three webinars aimed at promoting financial literacy among women. The webinars were themed You Worked Hard for it – Let’s Preserve it – a webinar on the benefits of Estate Planning; Investment Options and How to Get Started and Diversifying Your Investment: What You Need to Know.

The sessions provided insights on how professionals and business owners can commence their journey to financial freedom through adequate planning, preservation, and investment techniques. Some of the key topics discussed centered around Estate Planning, Stockbroking, Trading, and Portfolio Management. Questions on investing, preserving, and securing your future financially were answered by a panel of experts who spoke during the sessions.

The organisation also aims to improve and deepen the financial knowledge of Nigerian children through its support of Global Money Week. The Chief Financial Officer of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Olamide Adeosun, and other employees of the organisation through the employee volunteering initiative volunteered to train over 400 students on Financial Literacy. This year’s event was themed “Take care of yourself, take care of your money”.

Representatives from the organisation shed more light on subjects to distinguish between wants and needs, as well as the importance of making the right financial decisions. These were communicated using simple relatable videos and illustrations. The investment certified professionals went further to cover and highlight how students can take advantage of investment opportunities from a young age, cultivating the habit of putting money away to meet medium to long-term financial goals. The schools visited spanned across Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, and Imo states.

Commenting on these initiatives, Lolade Sasore, Head People and Knowledge Engagement at FBNQuest Merchant Bank stated: “At FBNQuest, one of our pillars as responsible corporate citizens focuses on driving financial literacy, as we believe it is pivotal to building sustainable economic growth. We remain committed to contributing to this collective goal by participating, and hosting more sessions that will enable us add value to individuals across the country.”

FBNQuest launched its Leading Conversations with FBNQuest webinar series in 2020. The series focuses on market, industry, consumer insights, and analyses that are crucial for individual and corporate success. Featuring leading professionals of FBNQuest, as well as other industry experts with experience in corporate and private investment management, wealth preservation, financial advisory, and other areas of interest.