fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

FBNInsurance Reports Payment Of N16.1bn Claims In 2021

May 4, 20220109

In the fiscal year 2021, FBNInsurance Limited reported it paid N16.1 billion in claims to its policyholders.

According to a release, Val Ojumah, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FBNInsurance Limited, said the company’s dedication to delighting its clients was non-negotiable when remarking on the company’s claims profile.

He said, “At FBNInsurance Limited, we are in the business of paying genuine claims that are due. Our strategy remains to provide financial security for our clients and as always, we will not rest on our oars to exceed our customers’ and stakeholders’ expectations, because to us, the customer is king.”

Ojumah added that “Customer satisfaction is the fulcrum of insurance business, and this inevitably builds customer loyalty, and we will not fail to ensure this. We believe once FBNInsurance is able to pay customers’ claims as they arise, numerous customers and the general public will have faith to take up more life policies because they are convinced that should a claim/loss arise, FBNInsurance will be able to meet its financial obligations to them.”

The statement recalled that FBNInsurance paid N11.5bn claims in 2020 in spite of the challenging operating environment in the country, especially as the world continued to battle with the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FBNInsurance Limited is a member of the Sanlam Group, a diversified, pan-African financial services group which has created value for stakeholders for more than 100 years, with business presence across 33 countries in Africa as well as in the USA, Europe, Malaysia, Australia, the UK and India, the statement said.

LCCI, RIMAN Seek Better Risk Management Procedures In Business
Related tags :

About Author

FBNInsurance Reports Payment Of N16.1bn Claims In 2021
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Records 315 New Cases of COVID-19 COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
June 9, 20200363

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 315 New Cases, Total Infections Rises to 12,801

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 315 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. NCDC disclosed this in a tweet
Read More
IMF BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 7, 20220679

Nigeria To Pay IMF $3.51bn In Five Years To Service Debt

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government of Nigeria is expected to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a total of $3.51bn between 2022 and 2026 to offset a $3.4bn
Read More
Stanbic IBTC BANKING & FINANCEEDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
May 28, 20200428

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Celebrates Digital Graduate Trainees 

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The first ever digital graduation ceremony of the Stanbic IBTC Group was recently held in honour of the 17th Stream of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Graduate Tr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.