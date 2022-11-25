FBN UK @40- PHOTO NEWS

FBN Bank UK, a subsidiary of FirstBank Group, painted London blue to commemorate its 40th anniversary with the theme ‘Partnership Beyond Borders.’

According to a statement issued yesterday, the event was held to thank customers, government functionaries and the diplomatic community, regulators, and industry leaders for their patronage and support since the bank first opened its doors in the United Kingdom 40 years ago.

“As key stakeholders, they were instrumental to establishing the Bank as an important gateway to connect international markets in Africa, Europe and the rest of the world to the finest financial services solutions that the UK has to offer,” it stated.

Guests at the event included, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Alliiwo II, Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun; High Commissioner, Nigerian High Commission, UK, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, and former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion include Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, Nigerian businessman and former Chairman of FirstBank; Mohammed Indimi, Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources. Delivering his welcome address to the dignitaries and guests present, the Chief Executive Officer, FBN Bank UK Ltd, Sam Aiyere said, “since its establishment, our Bank has demonstrated an unmatched dexterity, serving as a gateway connecting international markets in Africa, Europe and the rest of the world to the finest financial services solution that the UK has to offer.

“Through its office in the UK and the Paris Branch, our Bank has continued to facilitate international trade between Africa and Europe while offering top-notch, world-class corporate, institutional, and private banking solutions to our esteemed customers.”

“We have recorded laudable achievement only because you stand solidly with us. Therefore, I dedicate the success of the past 40 years to all our stakeholders. Thank you for being the lever beneath our thrust,” he also added.

Appreciating the patronage and support extended to FBNBank UK, CEO, FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said, “today we celebrate 40 years of unbroken business operations in the United Kingdom; 40 years of supporting and enabling dreams; 40 years of resilience and relevance; 40 years of trust, safety and security; 40 years of long-term value to all stakeholders; and 40 years of partnerships beyond borders.

“I believe the future is bright for FBN Bank UK. With our beautiful outing tonight, our Group stands out, once again, as one big and happy family of many parts.”

Established in the United Kingdom in 1982 as the London Branch of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited., FBNBank UK was initially established to service the UK banking requirements of Nigerian companies and FirstBank.

Later in November 2002, the Bank was incorporated in the UK as a registered and a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited with offices in the City of London and has then developed into a much broader business in the gateway to Europe and beyond for African banks, companies and high net worth individuals.