FBI-wanted Internet Fraudster Turns Self in to EFCC

Felix Okpoh, a suspected internet fraudster on the watchlist of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), has surrendered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He was said to have reported to the Lagos zonal office of the EFCC in company of his parents.
In a statement, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of EFCC, confirmed the report, saying the commission has commenced an investigation into the matter.
The suspect allegedly provided over 40 bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totaling over $1,000,000.
“He was, on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,” the statement read.
“Okpoh, during interrogation, said he made the move to surrender himself to the Commission out of respect he had for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright.”
Source: The Cable
