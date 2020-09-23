FBI-wanted Internet Fraudster Turns Self in to EFCC

Felix Okpoh, a suspected internet fraudster on the watchlist of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), has surrendered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okpoh, who was declared wanted by the EFCC for his alleged involvement in a $6 million internet fraud, reportedly turned himself in on September 18.

He was said to have reported to the Lagos zonal office of the EFCC in company of his parents.

In a statement, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of EFCC, confirmed the report, saying the commission has commenced an investigation into the matter.

According to the EFCC, Okpoh alongside Richard Uzuh, Alex Ogunshakin, Abiola Kayode and Nnamdi Benson, had been declared wanted by the FBI in 2019 for their alleged involvement in a business email compromise scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States of over $6,000,000.

The suspect allegedly provided over 40 bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totaling over $1,000,000.

“He was, on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,” the statement read.

“However, Okpoh, on Friday, September 18, 2020, turned himself in at the Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission in company with his parents, Col. Garuba Okpoh (rtd) and Chief (Mrs.) Justina Okpoh.

“Okpoh, during interrogation, said he made the move to surrender himself to the Commission out of respect he had for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright.”

Source: The Cable