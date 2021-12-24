fbpx

Fayemi Assents To Ekiti State 2022 Appropriation Bill

December 24, 20210120
The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Friday assented to the 2022 Appropriation bill of ₦100.75billion into law.

The Governor committed to completing all ongoing legacy projects and consolidate on other accomplishments recorded in the last three years.

Fayemi stated that the budget has a percentage ratio of 60:40 recurrent to capital expenditure, and that it was designed to complete the Ekiti Cargo Airport, the Ado-Iworoko section of the Ado-Ifaki Road, to renovate township roads, and to commence the construction of farm roads across the State.

Sanwo-Olu Disburses N3.6bn To 1,786 Farmers Under APPEALS Project WYEP Initiative

The other projects are; completion and equipping of the Intensive Care Unit at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, construction and renovation of schools, provision of learning materials to students, completion of ongoing erosion and watershed management project, foundation laying for Ekiti Knowledge Zone, and the Special Agriculture Processing Zone, among others.

He noted that the budget, tagged “Budget of Legacy and Consolidation”, prepared to make certain that enduring legacies were passed on to successive administrations with a clear development blueprint to set Ekiti into a period of sustained prosperity.

Fayemi said, “The budget has been designed to help us achieve our goal of finishing well, by consolidating the gains of the last three years and handing over an enduring legacy to our successor government.

“It has been designed to ensure we complete most, if not all, of our capital projects, while also ensuring the day-to-day operations of Government continue to run smoothly.”

The government commended development partners for giving support for the state government during the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a fiscal crisis caused by lockdowns and revenue losses.

