Fayemi Advises Yahaya Bello Not To Risk Lives Of Kogi Citizens

January 22, 2021032
Governor Kayode Fayemi has urged his Kogi State counterpart Yahaya Bello to tread with care, following the Kogi State governor’s statement insinuating that the COVID-19 vaccines are designed to kill the masses.

Bello had recently stated that the COVID-19 vaccines being produced in less than one year will create new diseases that will cause the death of many.

Fayemi while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday advised Governor Bello not to risk the lives of the citizens.

Fayemi said the preponderance at the level of the Nigerian Governors Forum believes that COVID-19 is real, adding that there is a need to respond to the challenges that have emanated from the pandemic.

The governor who says COVID-19 is not just a health issue said it behooves public office holders to work in concert with the Federal Government to get to the bottom of the problem which is not peculiar to Nigeria.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

