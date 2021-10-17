fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLETop 7...

Fashion Clinic: Top 7 Colours To Combine With Purple

October 17, 20210107

Pairing colours is not an easy decision. It can either make your outfit stand out beautifully or create a fashion disaster.

It is okay to feel a little sceptical or unsure when experimenting with colours and new tones, however, this does not stop you from taking a chance and excelling at it.

We will take you through a variety of colour-coordinated looks that will excite and enhance your style. You can also implement this into your interior decoration.

READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC Facilitates Acquisition Of Equity Stake In Food Concepts PLC

colour scheme

7 colours to combine with purple

Purple and Blue

This combination creates an eclectic vibe and is one way to spice up even for decorations.

Purple and Mustard

Purple with mustard are the perfect blend – they make you look and feel like royalty.

Designer Clothes, Shoes & Bags for Women | SSENSE | Orange outfit, Fall outfits, Fashion
Purple and mustard

Brown and purple

The brown and purple colour combination is a good look to try. Dark purple like plum looks great next to tan, coffee, or beige. For an outfit, the combo results in a more muted, professional look with just a hint of colour.

brown and purple

Purple and yellow

Color Combo to Try: Purple + Yellow - College Fashion

Do not be afraid to try this bold look, purple and yellow has a cool vibe and makes you look and feel refreshed.

Purple and grey

Grey suits and plum bridesmaid dresses look classy and elegant together for a wedding even for events, without being too safe or boring. Even for decorations, purple with grey emits a soft and sophisticated appeal.

Purple and Pink

Buy purple and pink dress combination cheap online

Looks nice right. A nice touch of pink with purple makes the right ombre style. You can not go wrong with this combination with your outfits or decorations.

Purple and red

On ose : le duo rose et rouge comme Meghan Markle | Meghan markle style, Meghan markle, Fashion

Sounds like a bold move right? When matched properly red and purple outfits and decorations make the best combination. Meghan Markle made took the bold move by pairing a red coat and purple dress and she beautifully rocked it.

Now it is time for you to be bold and try new colour combinations.

Related tags :

About Author

Fashion Clinic: Top 7 Colours To Combine With Purple
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Maternity leave LABOURLIFESTYLEMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
June 6, 20180301

Federal Government Extends Maternity Leave to 4months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Maternity leave for women in Nigeria has been increased from three to four months. Both private and public sectors employers have also been barred from sack
Read More
The Headies Award: Comedian 'Bovi' Rocks #EndSARS Shirt On Stage ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSLIFESTYLE
February 22, 20210735

The Headies Award: Comedian ‘Bovi’ Rocks #EndSARS Shirt On Stage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi’s outfit took the internet by storm on Sunday, February 21, 2021, during The Headies Award 2021. Bovi surprised the vi
Read More
LIFESTYLE
February 27, 20160188

5 Funny yet Annoying Things Nigerians do at the Cinema

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The cinema culture is fast returning at an appreciable pace after it declined in the 1990s. Today, cinemas like Ozone, Silverbird and Genesis Deluxe around
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.