’Farouq Not Responsible For Your Payment’ – NASIMS Tells N-Power Beneficiaries

November 11, 2021 67

The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has told N-Power batches A, B and C beneficiaries to stop accusing Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of embezzling their fund.

According to NASIMS, beneficiaries’ ‘payment comes directly from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’.

NASIMS stated this via its known Facebook page on Monday.

READ ALSO: N-Power Stipends: Two Months After, FG’s Payment Claim Remains Audio

Its post reads: “Dear Beneficiary, your payment does not come from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq or any body as alleged by most Beneficiaries, hence the delay.

“For avoidance of doubt, your payment comes directly from CBN upon conclusion of crucial processes.

“However, we are aware of the plight and inconveniences encountered by Beneficiaries in the course of service discharge and we sincerely apologize for the delay.

“Payment will commence soon! Thank you.”