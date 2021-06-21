Farmers In 6 States To Be Supported With Tractors – NALDA

June 21, 2021 101

The Federal Government through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) would provide tractors for farmers in six states for 2021 wet season farming to boost food security.

Mr. Dennis Dateer, Project Engineer for NALDA made this known on Monday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Dateer said the tractors would be provided for farmers in Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Katsina and Niger states to assist them.

He said the tractors would help in land preparation for the 2021 wet season farming in the selected states.

Dateer urged interested farmers to contact NALDA coordinators in the states for details of how to utilise the tractors.

“NALDA has concluded plans to established farm estates in 109 senatorial districts and has so far recovered abandoned farm estates in the following states.

“They are, Gombe; Borno; Adamawa; Taraba; Niger; Kebbi; Oyo; Imo; Katsina; Lagos; Ekiti; Delta; Bauchi; Yobe; Kaduna; Benue; Kogi; Osun; Anambra; Akwa Ibom and Abia states.

“The Federal Government has also started reactivating the farm estates in the states in phases,” he said.

The Executive Director of NALDA, Paul Ikonne, said the farm estates would have poultry, rabbit, and fish pens.

Ikonne said there would be provision for crop farming; processing and storage plants; clinics; residential areas; schools; training centres as well as an administrative facility.

NAN reports that NALDA is mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari to retrieve and reactive all abandoned government farm estates to help in boosting food security in the country.

NAN