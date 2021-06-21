fbpx
Farmers In 6 States To Be Supported With Tractors – NALDA

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSNEWS

Farmers In 6 States To Be Supported With Tractors – NALDA

June 21, 20210101
Farmers In 6 States To Be Supported With Tractors - NALDA

The Federal Government through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) would provide tractors for farmers in six states for 2021 wet season farming to boost food security.

Mr. Dennis Dateer, Project Engineer for NALDA made this known on Monday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Dateer said the tractors would be provided for farmers in Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Katsina and Niger states to assist them.

He said the tractors would help in land preparation for the 2021 wet season farming in the selected states.

Dateer urged interested farmers to contact NALDA coordinators in the states for details of how to utilise the tractors.

“NALDA has concluded plans to established farm estates in 109 senatorial districts and has so far recovered abandoned farm estates in the following states.

“They are, Gombe; Borno; Adamawa; Taraba; Niger; Kebbi; Oyo; Imo; Katsina; Lagos; Ekiti; Delta; Bauchi; Yobe; Kaduna; Benue; Kogi; Osun; Anambra; Akwa Ibom and Abia states.

“The Federal Government has also started reactivating the farm estates in the states in phases,” he said.

READ ALSO: Wheat Development Programme Yield Underscores The Role of Research, Trials

The Executive Director of NALDA, Paul Ikonne, said the farm estates would have poultry, rabbit, and fish pens.

Ikonne said there would be provision for crop farming; processing and storage plants; clinics; residential areas; schools; training centres as well as an administrative facility.

NAN reports that NALDA is mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari to retrieve and reactive all abandoned government farm estates to help in boosting food security in the country.

NAN

About Author

Farmers In 6 States To Be Supported With Tractors – NALDA
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 15, 2014098

FIFA Reinstates Maigari, Other Suspended Executives

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The leadership crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday took another twist as the World football governing body, FIFA, ordered the re
Read More
August 4, 2014098

FMDQ OTC Assures Stakeholders On Economic Growth

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Founding Chairman of FMDQ OTC Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has promised stakeholders that the platform is well-positioned to empower banks, pension mana
Read More
January 22, 20156126

Currency Dealers Fear Naira May Hit N200 Against The Dollar

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Currency dealers in the country on Wednesday, January 21, agreed to put  trading on hold, should there be more than a 2 per cent intra-day drop in the naira
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.