FAQs For The Verve Good Life Promo 4.0

Verve, the leading financial services provider, has announced the launch of its latest offering, the Good Life Promo 4.0, delivering unparalleled rewards and exclusive benefits to its esteemed customers. Here are things you should know about the promo.

What is the Verve Good Life Promo?

The Verve Good Life promo is an initiative of the Verve Card Scheme that allows the brand to reward active and prospective Verve cardholders with exciting rewards every year for their continued patronage and loyalty to the Verve brand.

What is the objective behind the Verve Good Life Promo?

The Verve Good Life Promo was created to connect Verve cardholders and Nigerians in general to the good life, by meeting their desires for the good things of life. Verve is on a mission to create a life of ease for Nigerians and that has inspired the Good Life Promo. Every year for the past three years, Verve has maintained its commitment to rewarding cardholders as well as prospective customers.

What should Nigerians expect from this year’s edition?

This year’s edition, as with every other edition, was crafted with Verve cardholders in mind, and the focus is on meeting their pressing needs. This year’s edition will therefore see Nigerians rewarded with items such as fuel, rent, and school fees, among other exciting prizes that address the existential needs of Nigerians at this time.

To ensure the impact of the promo is felt by as many people as possible, no single consumer can win more than twice. Verve cardholders can look forward to an exciting time as the promo seeks to impact the lives of Nigerians positively. Promo will run from August 3rd, 2023 to January 31st, 2024.

Is Verve partnering with other brands on this edition of the Verve Good Life promo?

At Verve, we believe in forming strategic partnerships that drive value for our customers. This is exemplified in our current partnership with Google that enables Nigerians to make purchases on the Google Play Store using their Verve cards. The Good Life Promo is no different. We are partnering with reputable brands across the country, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, to ensure effective distribution of promo rewards to as many Nigerians as possible.

Verve is also partnering with the Commercial Banks and Non-Financial Institutions, among others.

What are the eligibility criteria for partaking in the Good Life Promo?

Participating in the Verve Good Life Promo 4.0 is quite easy. All Verve cardholders are automatically eligible to take part in the promo. To participate, all that customers would need to do is to make two extra transactions per week. It’s as simple as that. In essence, if you currently make six transactions in a week, intentionally make two extra transactions, and you stand a chance to be a winner.

Customers who do not have Verve cards but desire to enjoy the good life can take advantage of the promo by asking their respective banks for a Verve card.

How will the winners of the promo be selected?

Selecting winners is a crucial process that requires transparency and the involvement of regulatory bodies such as the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Lagos State Lottery Board, among others, and at Verve we take that responsibility very seriously.

Winners of Free Fuel will be selected bi-monthly, while winners of the other prizes will be selected monthly via a raffle draw, and this will be conducted in the presence of regulatory agencies including the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Lagos State Lottery Board to ensure a fair draw is executed.

How did you come about the choice of the rewards for the promo?

At Verve, we are particular about the satisfaction and wellbeing of our consumers, to this end, we always seek consumer feedback and insights via various forms of research endeavors and consumer engagements.

The idea of this promo and the choice of rewards (as always) came from a research exercise we did to understand the pain points of our consumers and how Verve can support them.

We have seen communication materials on the Verve + Google partnership. Does it mean consumers can now pay for their Google Play, Storage and YouTube subscriptions with a Verve Card?

Consumers can now pay for their Google Play subscription and storage in Naira with their Verve Card. Google and Verve are quite excited about this partnership and are exploring the possibility of ensuring that Verve is accepted across all Google platforms as soon as possible.

Where can interested Nigerians get more details about the Good Life Promo?

All interested Nigerians can learn more about the Verve Good Life Promo by visiting the Verve website: https://myverveworld.com and by following Verve on all social media platforms: Verve on Twitter @Vervecard, Instagram @Vervecard and Facebook @Verve.