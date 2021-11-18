fbpx

Fans Gift Davido Over ₦100m To Clear His Rolls Royce

November 18, 2021068
Davido has raked in over ₦114 million about six hours after initiating a Twitter fundraiser. On Wednesday, the singer took to his handle to put out a flurry of tweets asking his followers to send money.

Ahead of his 29th birthday on Friday, November 19, the global music star opened a Wema Bank account and asked people to donate.

He said he was soliciting funds to facilitate the clearance of his Rolls Royce, an automobile brand, at the ports.

“If you know I’ve given you a hit song…send me money… una know una selves ooo,” he initially wrote on social media before adding his account details, “David Adeleke, Wema Bank Account Number: 0123044967.”

Sharing account numbers to which the payments should be made, Davido said he was able to pull up to ₦26 million in a few minutes.

Less than 24 hours after his post, friends and fans started dropping money into the account.

Prominent personalities, musicians, and other citizens alike thronged social media to fund Davido’s bank account.

Among those who donated are MI Abaga, rapper; Femi Otedola, businessman; and Obi Cubana, socialite.

With a target of ₦100 million set for the fundraiser, the singer has raked in over ₦114 million in six hours.

About Author

Fans Gift Davido Over ₦100m To Clear His Rolls Royce
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

