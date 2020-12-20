fbpx
Famzhi Interbiz Limited is Illegally Soliciting Funds, SEC Warns investors

December 20, 2020050
Securities and Exchange Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned members of the public that Famzhi Interbiz Limited, an Abuja- based investment platform, is illegally soliciting funds.

The investment platform proposes a 10 percent monthly return on investment to interested parties.

The stock market regulator informed the general public that Famzhi Interbiz Limited is not registered to operate in the capital market.

The SEC revealed that the company failed to meet its requirements for obtaining a license.

“Despite not being registered by the Commission, the company had proceeded to unlawfully solicit funds from the investing public on product(s) neither registered nor approved by the Commission, with the promise of a guaranteed return on investment in clear violation of the Securities and Investment Act (ISA) 2007,” the statement read.

“Consequently, the Commission has referred the company to the appropriate law enforcement agency for criminal investigation and possible prosecution for violation of the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act 2007 and other relevant laws in Nigeria.”

SEC advised Nigerians to seek for confirmation of the registration status of any entity offering fund management or any other capital market services from its website or visit any of the commission’s offices.

It added that any person who patronizes the services of an unregistered company does so at his or her own detriment

Victor Okeh
