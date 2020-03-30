Famfa Oil Donates ₦1 billion to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

The Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, Modupe, and Folorunsho Alakija have donated N1billion to support the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

According to them, the donation symbolizes their resilience, character, and strength as they plan to work with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the business philanthropists also announced the donation of N250million Lagos State Government and the NCDC respectively.

“As the world rallies to deal with the health, security, economic and social implications of the coronavirus, it’s clear that we will feel the effects much more deeply than many of the developed world. Managing a crisis of this magnitude means that the strength of our response will determine our ability to weather the storm.

Individually and collectively, we are rising to this unprecedented challenge in a way that symbolizes our resilience, our character, and strength,” the statement partly read.

Similarly, the medical workers on the frontline in Lagos and Abuja will each get N100million while another N100m will be for the supply of medical equipment to relevant organizations.

Also, the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh foundation (DRASA), and the Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons were supported each with N50million.

Alakija believes that the listed organizations will decide on where to deploy their contribution to the needed impact.

READ FULL STATEMENT HERE:

Mr. and Mrs. Modupe and Folorunso Alakija through Famfa Oil Pledge N1 Billion Naira to Support Nigeria’s Fight Against COVID-19

Lagos, Nigeria, 29th March 2020 Famfa Oil Ltd, one of the leading indigenous exploration and production oil companies in Nigeria, announced its contribution of N1 Billion Naira to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Modupe and Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Chairman and Vice-Chairman Famfa Oil Ltd: “As the world rallies to deal with the health, security, economic and social implications of the coronavirus, it’s clear that we will feel the effects much more deeply than many of the developed world.

Managing a crisis of this magnitude means that the strength of our response will determine our ability to weather the storm.

Individually and collectively, we are rising to this unprecedented challenge in a way that symbolizes our resilience, our character, and strength.

Famfa Oil Ltd is pleased to be able to make this contribution and will work in consultation with key stakeholders such as:

National Center for Disease Control, N250,000,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty million Naira)

Lagos State Government N250,000,000 (Two hundred and Fifty million Naira)

African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, 50,000,000 (Fifty million Naira)

Medical Workers on the Frontline in Lagos 100,000,000 (One hundred million naira)

Medical Workers on the Frontline in Abuja 100,000,000 (One hundred million naira)

Supply Of Medical Equipment to relevant organizations 245,00,000 (Two and forty-five million Naira)

Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) 5 Million Naira (Five million Naira)

With our contribution, we will together take the charge in our fight against the Coronavirus. These are the organizations we as a company will work in adhering to their needs and will interact with suppliers so that we can deploy our contribution in the most impactful way.

Famfa Oil Ltd commends the efforts made by the Federal and State Governments towards the fight against the pandemic in Nigeria and enjoins all Nigerians to follow stipulated health guidelines in order to keep us all safe. May God Bless our country Nigeria.

Source: Channels TV