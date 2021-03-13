Falomo Bridge To Be Closed For Six Weeks By Lagos Govt.

March 13, 2021 93

The Lagos State Government announced the closure of the Falomo Bridge for a period of six weeks.

This development was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Transportation Frederic Oladeinde on Friday.

Oladeinde said that the bridge would be closed for reconstruction, after the federal government signed off on the closure, beginning on Sunday and to be completed on 30 April.

He also disclosed that work on the bridge will be done on a 24-hour shift to ensure that work on the bridge is completed within the given timeframe.

The first stage of the repairs, according to the commissioner, will “cover the Victoria Island-bound lane of the bridge”, a tweet by the Lagos State Government states.

It added that traffic would be diverted from Victoria Island to the Ikoyi-bound lanes to “create a counter-flow”.

The state government urged residents to cooperate with directives so as to enable contractors to finish projects “in record time”.