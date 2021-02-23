‘Fake News On Social Media Can Cause Great Damage’ – Lai Mohammed

February 23, 2021 32

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said that fake news on social media can cause great damage to the world if it is not tackled.

“The mix of fake news using social media platforms has now become a cancer that if the world does not take time, it will destroy the world,” the minister said during an interview on Channels Television’s News Night which aired on Monday.

While noting that he has always been at the forefront of the fight against fake news, the minister reiterated his stance that “the next war will be caused by fake news,” calling for collaboration among stakeholders to tackle the menace.

“If we do not take the issue of fake news, social media seriously, it will be at our own peril,” the 69-year-old old noted.