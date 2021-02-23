fbpx
‘Fake News On Social Media Can Cause Great Damage’ – Lai Mohammed

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDIANEWS

‘Fake News On Social Media Can Cause Great Damage’ – Lai Mohammed

February 23, 2021032
'Fake News On Social Media Can Cause Great Damage' - Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said that fake news on social media can cause great damage to the world if it is not tackled.

“The mix of fake news using social media platforms has now become a cancer that if the world does not take time, it will destroy the world,” the minister said during an interview on Channels Television’s News Night which aired on Monday.

While noting that he has always been at the forefront of the fight against fake news, the minister reiterated his stance that “the next war will be caused by fake news,” calling for collaboration among stakeholders to tackle the menace.

READ ALSO: Banky W, Adesua Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

“If we do not take the issue of fake news, social media seriously, it will be at our own peril,” the 69-year-old old noted.

About Author

‘Fake News On Social Media Can Cause Great Damage’ – Lai Mohammed
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Buhari COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 5, 2019072

Buhari Jets off to Jordan to Attend World Economic Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Thursday for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and N
Read More
May 10, 2015345

NBC To Address Anti Competitive Practices In Nigerian Broadcasting Industry

The National Broadcasting Commission , NBC, has said that it would address the protracted issue of competition within the Nigerian TV market. To this effect, the Commission recently invited an interna
Read More
September 5, 2013036

BBC Pans Africa Via Business Unit In Johannesburg

The British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC has announced that it will open a new pan-Africa Business Unit in Johannesburg this month. Director of BBC Global News, Peter Horrocks while speaking at the H
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon