“Fake News May Cause WW III” – Lai Mohammed

October 26, 2021 87

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed has cautioned against the spread of fake news, saying it may cause World War III.

The Minister said this when he appeared before the house of representatives committee on information, national orientation, ethics and values to defend his ministry’s 2022 budget.

Social Media

Mohammed said the manner in which information is disseminated has changed.

He also said that people now prefer to patronise social media where fake news is easily spread unlike 30 years ago when the means of receiving information was through television and radio sets.

“The people today, they don’t read newspapers, they don’t watch television — it’s social media. And it is most expensive; the most unseen enemy, they are there every moment,” he said.

“With fake news today and misinformation — I have always said here that the next world war will be caused by fake news.

“You can see even the US that use to pride itself on the freedom of the press is now questioning the role of the social media.”