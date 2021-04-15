fbpx
Fake Juice Kills Over 10 People In Kano

April 15, 2021074
No fewer than 10 people have reportedly died while several others are undergoing kidney-related treatments due to the consumption of “substandard and fake” juices in Kano state.

The State Commissioner of Health, Ibrahim Tsanyawa made the disclosure on Thursday while giving updates on the recent outbreak.

Ibrahim Tsanyawa warned residents against patronising juices, especially during the Ramadan period.

According to Tsanyawa, the consumption of the said juices has affected the victims’ kidneys and other vital organs.

“As you are aware, the ministry of health had in the recent past announced the outbreak of a strange disease traceable to the consumption of substandard juices,” the Commissioner said.

READ ALSO: FG Printed 60bn, Obaseki Insists

“The consumption of this fake and substandard product has telling effects on the kidney, and other vital organs of the body.

“Due to excessive heat that coincides with Ramadan, there is a possibility for high patronage of juices; I want to use this opportunity to caution residents to be on the watch-out.”

Hadiza Namadi, Public Relations Officer of the state’s ministry of health, also warned the residents against taking the drinks, which she said are still in the market.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had said the flavoured drinks contain a poisonous chemical called ‘Hyroxylamine’.

The regulatory agency had said the chemical was brought into the country illegally.

Fake Juice Kills Over 10 People In Kano
