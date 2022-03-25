FactSpace West Africa And AW Free Foundation Partner To Tackle Misinformation

March 25, 2022 114

FactSpace West Africa, one of the leading fact-checking organisations in Africa, has entered into a partnership with AW Free Foundation to expand the fight against misinformation, disinformation, fake news, and propaganda across Africa.

AW Free Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded by AfricaWeb, one of the biggest publishers in Africa operating in Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Togo, among other African countries.

The partnership seeks to leverage AfricaWeb’s reach of 4 million multilingual visitors per month across three regions of Africa and its wide network of multilingual journalists to verify, fact-check, and widely publish verified information in multiple languages across Africa.

FactSpace West Africa and AfricaWeb platforms across West, Central, and East Africa would introduce newly developed digital features that would, among others, rate the accuracy of the information, including claims by public officials, institutions, etc.

“This is a fact-checking/publisher partnership built to address the age-long challenge of debunks that have minimal online reach. Fact-checks are always known to hobble in the face of viral misinformation. But not anymore.

“This collaboration will ensure that millions of Africans online get access to verified information while we ensure purveyors of misinformation are held accountable – which speaks to our positioning as a second-generation fact-checker,” said Rabiu Alhassan, the Director and Managing Editor of FactSpace West Africa.

Among other activities, FactSpace West Africa and AW Free Foundation would organise fact-checking training for journalists, whistleblowers, CSOs, and the general public to develop their fact-checking skills.

“In sub-Saharan Africa, journalist and whistleblowers’ exposure to misinformation and disinformation, if left unaddressed, could further undermine the precarious foothold of independent media on the continent.

“So, with this partnership, AW Free Foundation plans to explore misinformation and disinformation in multiple African countries through in-depth research, policy briefs and to build the capacity of 2500 journalists across all 5 regions of the continent to restore trust in the media,” said Emmanuel Vitus Agbenonwossi, the Executive Director of AW Free Foundation.

FactSpace West Africa and AW Free Foundation look forward to training thousands of fact-checkers in Africa and consistently fact-checking and verifying information in multiple African languages.

About AW Free Foundation

AW Free Foundation is an independent non-profit organisation founded by AfricaWeb to promote professional journalism, independent media, and freedom of expression in Sub-Saharan Africa.

With operations in Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Togo, we use technology, innovation, and skills to support media under threat and promote open technology and uncensored media tools and toolkits for journalists.