Facebook, Twitter Flags Trump’s Posts For Misinformation

Twitter on Wednesday flagged some Tweets of the United States President, Donald Trump, for containing misleading information regarding election fraud in the US.

It also hid some of the US presidents’ tweets for violating its rules.

Facebook also tagged his posts on claims that he won the presidential election.

The Twitter management said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US presidential election, as confirmed by government officials and election experts.

Trump had alleged that people were manipulating the votes of the US Senator, David Perdue of Georgia and insinuating that the election was llrigged in a tweet on Wednesday.

Within minutes of Trump sharing a video, Twitter blocked users from replying to, liking or retweeting the post without added context, citing a risk of violence.

But it did not suspend his Twitter account, despite calls for that action by people and groups who said the president was using the social media platform to inciteviolence.

Facebook initially added a label that directed users to authoritative sources of information on the US election but later removed his posts.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” Facebook Integrity Chief, Guy Rosen, tweeted.

“We removed it because onbalance we believe it contributes to ratherthan diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

YouTube also removed the video, saying it violated its policies as the content contained claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 elections.

Hundreds of supporters of President Trump on Wednesday stormed the US Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat but were resisted by the police who drew guns and fired tear gas.