Facebook Set To Debut Smartwatch, Could Cost $400

June 10, 2021070
Facebook has dropped more hints on the product it is set to launch – a smartwatch with two cameras – a first for the social media platform in the world of smartwatches.

Reports have it that the cameras would be designed to be detached from the smartwatch’s stainless steel frame with the ability to capture both photos and videos.

Although the news is yet to be verified by Facebook, The Verge noted that the front camera would be used for video calling and the camera on the back would serve to capture footage after it is detached from the frame.

The watch would not need to be connected to a phone to work, as Facebook is collaborating with wireless networks in the US for provisions of LTE connectivity.

Still uncertain, the smartwatch could be set at $400 apiece, however, the company is yet to make any concrete decision on the watch’s future, as it was yet to give the watch a name.

In a tweet, the Vice President of Augmented and Virtual Reality at Facebook, Andrew Bosworth, said that the company was conducting research that would aid production, adding that “research doesn’t always lead to product development.”

Bosworth said, “We’ve said we want AR glasses to be truly useful — we’re investing in technologies across the board that will make that interaction feel more natural and intuitive.

“This includes research like EMG, haptics, adaptive interfaces that could come together in a wrist-based form factor.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

