Facebook Changes Name To Meta

October 29, 20210125
Facebook on Thursday announced that its name has changed to Meta.

The global technology company says the name ‘Meta’ brings all the company’s apps and technologies under one new company brand.

It added that Meta’s focus was to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses.

According to it, the metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, added that the platform will let people share immersive experiences with other people even when they can’t be together — and do things together they couldn’t do in the physical world.

According to him, the platform is the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for the company.

Zuckerberg said, “ I’m proud of what we’ve built so far, and I’m excited about what comes next — as we move beyond what’s possible today, beyond the constraints of screens, beyond the limits of distance and physics, and towards a future where everyone can be present with each other, create new opportunities and experience new things. It is a future that is beyond any one company and that will be made by all of us.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

