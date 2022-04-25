fbpx

FAAN To Set Up ‘Park And Pay’ Scheme At Abuja Airport

April 25, 20220102
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) set to introduce the park and pay scheme at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The initiative aimed to increase sanity at the airport and effectively eradicate touting at the country’s second-busiest international airport.

The Abuja Airport Manager/Regional General Manager, North Central, FAAN, Kabir Mohammed, told journalists in Abuja that the scheme would stop touts from harassing and extorting motorists who bring passengers to the airport.

He also stated that the rowdy taxi drivers and illegal businesses going on in front of the departure hall at the local wing of the airport would be addressed.

Mohammed, who was deployed to the NAIA on March 10, 2022, further stated that a task force had been inaugurated by the authority to curb the traffic jam at the toll gate of the NAIA.

He stated that members of the task force include himself and heads of departments who supervise daily activities at the toll gate to manage traffic into the airport.

AfDB Reserves $1.5bn To Prevent Food Crisis In Africa
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

AVIATION
