FAAN To Hike Tariffs, Ends Cash Payments At Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to increase tariffs for all service providers operating across its airports, while also transitioning to a fully automated, cashless payment system in a bid to enhance revenue generation and operational transparency.

Speaking at the Directorate of Commercial and Business Development (DCBD) Stakeholders Engagement Forum held Monday at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, FAAN’s Director of Commercial and Business Development, Adebola Joy Agunbiade, said the tariff review would be implemented in a phased and considerate manner.

“We have to find a way to review our tariffs in a way that won’t overburden our partners but still allows us to cover our operational costs,” Agunbiade said. She assured service providers that they would be given ample notice before any tariff changes take effect.

Agunbiade emphasized that FAAN is moving toward full automation, stating, “All payments will soon be processed online using airport cards in a seamless tap-and-go format. This will simplify transactions and improve accountability.”

She noted that while 92% of FAAN’s revenue currently comes from aeronautical sources, only 8% is generated from non-aeronautical services—far below the global standard, where non-aeronautical revenues account for over 40%. The transition to automation is expected to boost the authority’s non-aeronautical income by expanding commercial opportunities and improving efficiency.

Agunbiade also addressed issues surrounding lease agreements with service providers, revealing that FAAN has restructured its contracts to reflect clearer and more practical terms. “We’ve worked with our legal team to revise our agreements. Any service provider applying for a new lease or renewal will notice updated, more realistic terms,” she said.

FAAN’s Managing Director and CEO, Olubunmi Kuku, reinforced the agency’s commitment to digital transformation and infrastructure upgrades. She disclosed that pilot testing for the contactless payment system has already begun at the Lagos airport and will soon be rolled out across all terminals nationwide.

“Automation enhances payment tracking and promotes transparency. We are investing heavily in ECR devices, parking system upgrades, and tollgate automation,” Kuku explained. “This ensures visibility and accountability—passengers and stakeholders can trust that funds are being reinvested into improving airport services.”

Kuku also issued a stern warning to car hire service providers and Bureau de Change operators who engage in illegal activities under the guise of airport operations. She said FAAN will revoke licenses of those involved in touting and other forms of misconduct.

Addressing traffic congestion at the Lagos airport, Kuku condemned the disorderly presence of fuel tankers on access roads. “This is not acceptable for an airport environment. We’ve secured orders to remove these tankers, and we’ll be taking decisive action. Many of them have no business operating near the airport and pose serious security risks,” she said.

As FAAN moves to modernize its operations and boost investor confidence, the authority has also committed to developing internal reward systems for staff and promoting sustainable partnerships across Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.