FAAN To Completely Close Lagos Runway For 3months

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the complete closure of the domestic runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos State from July 8, 2022, for three months.

The closure of the domestic runway is to enable some repairs and installation of Air Field Lighting to be done. International and local airlines will use the international runway (18R/36L) for landing and take-off during the three-month period.

FAAN’s acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Faithful A. Hope-Ivbazevia made this known a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Airfield lighting installation: FAAN to close domestic runway 18L/36R.’

The statement read in part, “As part of efforts aimed at improving safety and efficiency of flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has concluded arrangements to complete the installation of CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system on Runway 18L/36R. The project, which will commence effectively on Friday, July 8, 2022, is expected to last for 90 days.

“Consequently, Runway 18L/36R will be closed to flight operations during this time. However, stakeholders are to note that there will be no disruption. All normal flight operations will be conducted through runway 18R/36L. A NOTAM (Notice to Air Men) to this effect has already been published and disseminated accordingly.”