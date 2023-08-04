FAAN Suspends Car Rental Service At Abuja Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended car rental services at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja “effective immediately.”

FAAN spokesman Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua said in a statement on Thursday said that “This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst car hire operators, which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.”

The airport administration justified the ban by urging passengers to utilize “secured alternative modes of transportation or e-hailing services in and out of the airport.”

FAAN apologized for any disruption the suspension may give to valued passengers, airport users, and the general public.

“Normal car rental services will resume as soon as their differences are resolved,” the statement said.