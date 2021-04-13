fbpx
FAAN Raises Alarm Over Planned Attacks On Airports Across Nigeria

April 13, 2021
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has received an alert from the ministry of aviation over planned attacks on airports across the country.

This was contained in a memo signed by S.M. Mamman, FAAN deputy general manager of administration and logistics, and addressed to airport chiefs of security.

According to the document dated April 9, 2021, airports on the list include those in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos.

“I am directed to convey an alert from the Ministry of Aviation regarding security threats by criminal elements against Airports in Nigeria and to request for the immediate enumeration of necessary countermeasures for the protection of Airports/Facilities under your purview,” the memo reads.

“Specifically, the Airports top on the list for which criminals are considering carrying out attacks include those in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos amongst others. However, all airports are hereby alerted and requested to operate at a heightened threat level.”

The airport chiefs have been directed to “submit a list of existing and additional countermeasures to address the threats, along with their cost implications where applicable”.

Also, they are expected to urgently convene an emergency meeting of airport security committees “to review the status of airport security, jointly recommend appropriate measures and share responsibility for effective implementation”.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

