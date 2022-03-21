fbpx

FAAN Issues Travel Advisory Ahead Of Terminal Inauguration

March 21, 2022036
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) urged travellers who are scheduled to board flights at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on Tuesday, to arrive at the airport earlier than usual.

FAAN via a statement and series of tweets on Monday said the newly-built international terminal at the Lagos airport will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

The agency said there will be a “heightened” security and logistics arrangement during the inauguration of the airport.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to notify passengers and the general public that the Newly built international terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport would be commissioned on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022,” the travel advisory reads.

“Consequently, all travellers and Airport users are advised to get to the airport earlier than usual, due to heightened security and logistics arrangements on the ground. The authority apologises for any inconvenience this might cause.”

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate the new terminal at the Lagos airport.

The new terminal was built by the Chinese Engineering Civil Construction Company (CECCC).

Gricd And HaulTrac Partner To Deliver Essential Healthcare Commodities Across Nigeria For USAID 

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate.

