FAAN Issues Travel Advisory Ahead Of Terminal Inauguration

March 21, 2022 36

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) urged travellers who are scheduled to board flights at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on Tuesday, to arrive at the airport earlier than usual.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2 opening soon………📢 pic.twitter.com/yn8DNboYfJ — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) March 20, 2022

FAAN via a statement and series of tweets on Monday said the newly-built international terminal at the Lagos airport will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

The agency said there will be a “heightened” security and logistics arrangement during the inauguration of the airport.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to notify passengers and the general public that the Newly built international terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport would be commissioned on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022,” the travel advisory reads.

TRAVEL ADVISORY !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hlGS2Wbzwz — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) March 21, 2022

President @MBuhari would commission the New Terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos. Tomorrow 22nd March 2022.@fmaviationng @NigeriaGov @NigerianCAA pic.twitter.com/MwUbEA3Csa — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) March 21, 2022

“Consequently, all travellers and Airport users are advised to get to the airport earlier than usual, due to heightened security and logistics arrangements on the ground. The authority apologises for any inconvenience this might cause.”

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate the new terminal at the Lagos airport.

The new terminal was built by the Chinese Engineering Civil Construction Company (CECCC).