fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWS

FAAN Installs IED Detectors In MMIA, Abuja airports

October 24, 2021097
FAAN Installs IED Detectors In MMIA, Abuja Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) said it has stationed new security equipment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This comes on the heels of a report the aviation sector regulator said it received which showed that airports across the country were at risk of planned attacks.

Aviation security services director at FAAN, Usman Sodiq, stated this in an interview with In NAN on Saturday, where he disclosed some of the equipment to be installed, which include; screening machines, improvised explosive device (IED) vapour detectors and hand-held scanners.

He disclosed that some parts of the airports were now automated, adding that the federal executive council (FEC) had approved the deployment of K9 dogs — animals trained to assist law enforcement agencies.

READ ALSO: Amaechi Directs Abuja-Kaduna Train Service To Resume Operations Saturday

He stated further that FAAN had reached a decision on the issue of arms for its personnel to cover areas that ordinarily would not be covered without such kind of protective equipment.

“The deployment of the security equipment was based on the dynamic challenges at the various airports, as well as their respective threat assessments,” Sodiq said.

“Based on threat assessments, we looked at areas that require these equipment. For instance, they called from Makurdi today that they needed additional screening machines. So, we have to work towards that.

“Therefore, it is based on demand and the availability of budget, because we present our budget demands and await results. But we don’t relax. Rather, we ensure that we are provided with most of these requirements.”

According to him, a lot has been covered regarding the new terminals constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Sodiq, who said the federal government had approved the provision of CCTV cameras airports across the country, added that the aviation security department was currently trying to see available gaps that required full coverage.

He gave assurance that all international airports would be well covered security-wise very soon.

About Author

FAAN Installs IED Detectors In MMIA, Abuja airports
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 21, 20130189

Agric: NAPEP Partners With Stakeholders to Address Irrigation Problem

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) said it would support agriculture production as a means of fighting poverty in the rural communities. Mal
Read More
"We Do Not Have Information On Number Of Fatalities Recorded During #EndSARS Protests" - US Govt. COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSNEWSLETTER
October 19, 20210303

Insurance Firms Paid N9bn Claims To EndSARS Victims

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A new report from the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) says insurance companies have paid N9billion claims to customers who suffered losses during the pr
Read More
February 11, 20160271

Commercial Banks Lost N2.2billion to Fraud in 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said the value of funds lost by commercial banks to fraud in 2015 hit N2.2 billion. It however added that it is a mass
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.