FAAN Directs Drivers To Pick Arriving Passengers At Designated Car Parks

April 12, 2021074
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says drivers are to pick arriving passengers at designated car parks, not at the frontage of the airport terminals.

FAAN announced this in a statement signed by Henrietta Yakubu, general manager of corporate affairs at FAAN, on Monday.

It said the directive is in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol set by the federal government to mitigate the spread of the virus across Nigeria.

FAAN also said drivers are prohibited from waiting for departing passengers as they are only allowed to drop them (passengers) off.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby advises passengers, drivers, and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with all laid down protocols on Covid-19 to ensure the safety of all airport users,” the statement read.

“No driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals. All drivers must park and wait inside the car parks, while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.

“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals. They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a ‘Drop Off’ zone.

“We will like to advise all our esteemed customers to strictly adhere to these rules, to ease facilitation and enhance the safety of all airport users.”

On Friday, FAAN had advised passengers and airport users to arrive at the airports early, particularly those at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, in order to complete their check-in procedures in good time and avoid unpleasant experiences associated with missing their flights.

