FAAN Deploys Control Equipment To Tackle Bird Strikes

June 8, 2021 132

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has deployed birds/wildlife control equipment at the airports in order to address the incidents of bird strikes in Nigeria’s airspace.

The management of FAAN on Monday said the new equipment will be installed first at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), the busiest airport in the country.

The MMIA in Lagos in recent times experienced some bird strikes resorting in flight abortion.

It will be recalled that a Max Air flight conveying the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and other passengers aborted its Kano-Abuja flight on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a bird strike destroyed one of the B737 aircraft’s engines.

According to the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, many incidents have been recorded in the sector causing flight delays and huge losses to airlines who had to replace the damaged engines.

READ ALSO: On Concession Of Airports By FG, Minister Explains

She said this was why FAAN deployed the new hi-tech bird control equipment that was unveiled last week.

Some of the hi-tech equipment deployed included three different models of bird scaring gas canons, Day boxes for carrying pyrotechnics during operations for safety, 15,000 rounds of 12G (heavy-caliber bird scaring pyrotechnics), Hi-tech bird laser, personal protective equipment for staff dealing with wildlife, purpose-built TYPE IV explosive storage magazine, brand new Hilux jeep for Runway wildlife patrol, amongst others.

The Managing Director of the Authority, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, who was represented by the Director of Commercial and Business Development at the event, Alhaji Sadiku Rafindadi noted that the equipment are some of the best around the world.

He said the authority procured them on the recommendation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

According to the MD, the deployment of this equipment will usher in an era of safe flight operations, as incidents relating to bird strikes will now be a thing of the past.

The Director of Airport Operations, Captain Muktar Muye, said what was being commissioned were not just the equipment but “a complete package that also includes the recommended storage facility, patrol vehicle and trained personnel in line with ICAO/s standards and recommended practices.”