fbpx
FAAN Decries Airlines’ Multibillion Naira Debt

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

FAAN Decries Airlines’ Multibillion Naira Debt

March 8, 20210172
FAAN Decries Airlines' Multibillion Naira Debt

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, says the debt of airlines running into billions of naira was affecting its goals.

The Managing Director, FAAN MD, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, told the Senate Committee on Aviation during its oversight visit to the authority on Saturday that limited capacity and contribution of airport to revenue generation, rising operating and maintenance cost are some of the challenges affecting the agency.

He appealed to the committee to assist and in finding lasting solutions to the challenges.

In spite of the challenges, he highlighted some of the achievements of FAAN in the recent time to include; massive upgrade, rehabilitation and remodelling of existing terminals in FAAN’s 21 local airports, construction of 5 brand new world-class international terminals.

According to him, Abuja and port Harcourt has been commissioned for use while Lagos and Kano will be commissioned before the end of the first quarter of this year.

Other achievements include certification of the international airports in Lagos and Abuja, improvement in safety and security of the airports, which culminated in the recognition of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as the best improved airport in safety by Airports Council International, Africa Region.

READ ALSO: NCAA Lifts Ban On Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, noted that the purpose of their visit was to fulfill the legislative oversight requirement, evaluate how resources that have been allocated are being utilized, and assist in addressing challenges affecting the industry.

He commended FAAN for the recent ratings, and also added that the achievements called for more hard work.

Adeyemi noted that the committee was not able to discharge its duties last year due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, but stated that this year would be different as they will be visiting more often.

The committee also showed interested in the welfare and well being of workers.

The senator noted that aviation was key to the socio-economic development of Nigeria, and as such they would assist in whatever capacity possible to ensure that the industry is both robust and effective.

Related tags :

About Author

FAAN Decries Airlines’ Multibillion Naira Debt
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Alexei Navalny INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 22, 2020080

Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Flown to Germany for Treatment

The acutely-ill Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being flown from Siberia to Germany for treatment. He fell into a coma after drinking what his supporters suspect was poisoned tea; they acc
Read More
October 14, 2014158

Synagogue : Coroner’s Inquest Commences Sitting

The Coroner Inquest into the circumstances that led to the collapse of a six-storey building at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) at Ikotun area of Lagos State started sitting yesterday with
Read More
December 6, 2013057

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc Job Recruitment (8 Positions)

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (nahco aviance) is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation tr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.