FAAN Decries Airlines’ Multibillion Naira Debt

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, says the debt of airlines running into billions of naira was affecting its goals.

The Managing Director, FAAN MD, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, told the Senate Committee on Aviation during its oversight visit to the authority on Saturday that limited capacity and contribution of airport to revenue generation, rising operating and maintenance cost are some of the challenges affecting the agency.

He appealed to the committee to assist and in finding lasting solutions to the challenges.

In spite of the challenges, he highlighted some of the achievements of FAAN in the recent time to include; massive upgrade, rehabilitation and remodelling of existing terminals in FAAN’s 21 local airports, construction of 5 brand new world-class international terminals.

According to him, Abuja and port Harcourt has been commissioned for use while Lagos and Kano will be commissioned before the end of the first quarter of this year.

Other achievements include certification of the international airports in Lagos and Abuja, improvement in safety and security of the airports, which culminated in the recognition of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as the best improved airport in safety by Airports Council International, Africa Region.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, noted that the purpose of their visit was to fulfill the legislative oversight requirement, evaluate how resources that have been allocated are being utilized, and assist in addressing challenges affecting the industry.

He commended FAAN for the recent ratings, and also added that the achievements called for more hard work.

Adeyemi noted that the committee was not able to discharge its duties last year due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, but stated that this year would be different as they will be visiting more often.

The committee also showed interested in the welfare and well being of workers.

The senator noted that aviation was key to the socio-economic development of Nigeria, and as such they would assist in whatever capacity possible to ensure that the industry is both robust and effective.