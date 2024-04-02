FAAN Closes KFC Lagos Airport Outlet Over Alleged Discrimination

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down the KFC outlet at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) due to discriminatory behavior.

According to a statement issued by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, it will be shuttered with immediate effect beginning Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Orah via the statement said “In line with Lagos State law on People with Special Needs, Part C, section 55 of General Provisions on Discrimination which states that, ‘A person shall not deprive another person of access to any place, vehicle or facility that members of the public are entitled to enter or use on the basis of the disability of that person,’ the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has closed the KFC facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos with effect from March 28, 2024.

“This is as a result of a social media report by a passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM ), alleging discriminatory treatment he received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.”

FAAN instructed “the KFC Management should tender an unreserved apology, in writing, to the affected PRM and a policy statement of non-discrimination be written and pasted conspicuously at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation”.

In line with Lagos State law on People with Special Needs , Part C , section 55 of General Provisions on Discrimination which states that ,” A person shall not deprive another person of access to any place, vehicle or facility that members of the public are entitled to enter or use on the basis of the disability of that person”, the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has closed the KFC facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos with effect from March 28, 2024.

This is as a result of a social media report by a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM ), alleging discriminatory treatment he received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The MD/CE of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi, Kuku intervened swiftly by deploying a management team comprising the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, the Regional Manager South West, Mr Sunday Ayodele, Ag. General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ijeoma Nwosu-Igbo and the International Terminal Manager, Mr Kerri, to investigate the allegation .

It is based on the findings of the team that FAAN has shut down the KFC facility at the MMA, where the incident occurred.

The Authority has instructed that the KFC Management should tender an unreserved apology, in writing, to the affected PRM and a policy statement of non-discrimination be written and pasted conspicuously at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation.

FAAN uses this medium to express our unreserved apology to the affected Passenger with Reduced Mobility and assures all airport users that we shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the rights of every passenger are not infringed upon.

Back story

The victim, Adebola Daniel recounted his experience at the KFC outlet of the airport in a series of tweets posted on Wednesday via his X handle, @DebolaDaniel.

Daniel, a wheelchair user, described his ordeal as “the worst sort of public humiliation” he ever had.

His tweets partly read, “Being disabled often rolls over my spirit, leaving behind a trail of shattered dignity and forgotten humanity. Nowhere more so than in Nigeria.

“I have never been the type of person to make a fuss or complain about my disability. My approach has always been ‘laissez-faire.’ Ultimately, it is what it is. It is a part of my identity and like everyone else, I have my days of self-doubt and confusion as to how/if I fit in society.

“To be disabled in Nigeria is to be undesirable, unwelcome and unaccepted. As I’ve said before, it’s a lonely, scary and isolated place.

“Never has this been more true than it has ever been today when I faced the worst sort of public humiliation that I have ever experienced. To think that this happened at an international brand @kfc @kfcnigeria at an international airport – Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos – is unthinkable.”

Today I chose KFC – what a colossal mistake. I entered the restaurant with 4 other travel companions consisting of my brothers and wife. The security personnel at KFC, Samuel, greeted me by name as I’ve been there multiple times. Just as we were about to sit, the lady at the till… pic.twitter.com/XV9s4REjJK — Cub Of The West (@DebolaDaniel) March 27, 2024