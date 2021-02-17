fbpx
FAAN Announces Temporary Shutdown Of Runway

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATION

FAAN Announces Temporary Shutdown Of Runway

February 17, 2021038
FAAN Announces Temporary Shutdown Of Runway

Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. is temporarily shut down. This was announced by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

FAAN made the announcement via its Twitter page on Tuesday, stating that the closure was as a result of a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325, which had a tyre burst after landing on the runway.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Inflation At 17-Month High, Hits 16.47%

It noted that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN air rescue and fire fighting services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.

About Author

FAAN Announces Temporary Shutdown Of Runway
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

AVIATIONPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 8, 2018047

Accident Averted as Osinbajo’s Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Shortly after Takeoff

A chopper that was to convey Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada in Abuja, was forced to land, few seconds after take off on Thursday. Osinbajo
Read More
Restructuring of NCAA AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 2, 2020084

NCAA Lists Airports Where Local Flights Will Resume on June 21

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says the resumption of domestic flights as announced by the presidential task force on COVID-19 would be gradual. In a statement on Tuesday, Musa Nuhu, NCAA
Read More
August 15, 2014043

"500 Unemployed Pilots In Search Of Jobs" – Meggison

Chairman of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Captain Noggie Meggison, has said that the number of unemployed pilots is about 500 in the country. According to Meggison, the collapse of many oper
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon