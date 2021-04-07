fbpx
FAAN Announces Reopening Of Kano International Airport For Commercial Flights

April 7, 20210146
The Federal Government has reopened the Mallam Aminu Kano international airport for commercial flights.

The airport was shutdown in March 2020 as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

It was closed down alongside Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced the commencement of operation in the airport.

It said flight operation resumed with the arrival of Ethiopian Airline.

“Resumption of International flight at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, with the arrival of Ethiopian Airline, today 6th April 2021,” the tweet reads.

This development comes nearly a month after the house of representatives passed a resolution asking the federal government to reopen the airport.

The lower chamber passed the resolution following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Ado Doguwa, house majority leader, and 33 other lawmakers.

The lawmakers noted that the airport had remained closed despite its importance to Nigerians, foreigners and the economy, especially as it is “the hub of Muslim pilgrimages in northern Nigeria, alongside serving other exigencies like emergency medical evacuations”.

According to the house of representatives, the continued closure of the airport had also jeopardised investments and “brought untold hardship in many dimensions from economic to social loss of revenues generated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)”.

FAAN Announces Reopening Of Kano International Airport For Commercial Flights
