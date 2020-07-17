FAAN Accuses Abdulaziz Yari of Violating COVID-19 Protocol

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara, violated COVID-19 protocol at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said the incident happened on Saturday when Yari allegedly pushed away an officer of the environment department who wanted to disinfect his bag.

According to the tweets, the ex-governor claimed that the officer should be aware of his social status as a very important person (VIP).

FAAN described the act as “irresponsible”, saying such action puts other passengers at risk.

The agency urged members of the public, including VIPs, to adhere to guidelines issued by the presidential task force on COVID-19 in order to protect all travellers.

“He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the federal government through the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected,” the statement read.

“The former governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated.

“FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs, to please respect the presidential directive by observing the public health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against infection and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Flights had earlier been suspended in the country as part of movement restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Upon resumption, FAAN issued operating guidelines to passengers and airlines to prevent an outbreak at airports.

Domestic flights resumed on July 8 in Lagos and Abuja while other airports reopened at a later date.

The resumption date for international flights is yet to be announced.

Source: The Cable