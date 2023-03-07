My fellow Nigerians, we frequently accuse or praise our governors and leaders for their actions or inactions. You’ll concur with me when I say that a guy can only accomplish what he can with the tools at his disposal. We will be able to make sincere demands of our state and municipal administrations if we are aware of the amount of money going to our states.

I present to you the Federal Account Allocation Committee’s distribution of federal funds to state governments for the month of November 2022, which was shared in december 2022. These distributions, which are not stable, provide information about the monthly distribution of each state.

Nigeria’s top “earning” State via FAAC

AkwaIbom N41b Delta N37b Rivers N29b

Nigeria’s Bottom “earning” State via FAAC

Cross River N4.7b Osun N4.5b Ogun N4.4b

Source: NBS FAAC allocation for November 2022 shared in December 2022

Nigeria’s top “earning” State via IGR (annual)

Lagos N127b Rivers N33b Ogun N18b

Nigeria’s bottom “earning” State via IGR (annual)

Kebbi N9.85b Taraba N9.62b Yobe N8.4b

Source: NBS IGR at State Level 2021

How are FAAC revenues shared?

Horizontal criteria

Equality of States 40% Population 30% Land Mass 10% IGR 10% (Equality 7.5%) Hospital beds 3% Primary School Enrollment 2.4% Water Supply 1.5% Secondary School enrollment 0.8%

Vertical criteria

FGN: 52.68%

States: 26.72%

LGAs: 20.60%

Vertical Sharing Formula? Defines the sharing formula between the three tiers of government (FGN, States & LGAs) Horizontal Formula? Defines intra-tier sharing among the 36 States and 774 LGAs in Nigeria