FAAC Meeting Ends in Stalemate as States Reject Amount to be Shared

A meeting of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) where stakeholders gathered to share allocations for the month of February ended in a deadlock Wednesday.

A commissioner for finance, who craved anonymity stated that the meeting was inconclusive because of the sharp rejection by the various states’ representatives over what was presented for distribution among the three tiers of government.

Although the source could not provide details on the cause of the deadlock, States’ representatives felt that the amount presented for distribution for the month of February was “too small”.

It was gathered that finances of several.of the states were in dire straits as they could not meet rheir financial commitments to workers and contractors.

Contacted on the issue, the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, promised to confirm and get back to our correspondent.

Source: THISDAY