fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N675bn For November

December 19, 2021089
FAAC Disburses N760bn To FG, States, LGA In July — N109bn Increase From June

The three tiers of government have shared the sum of N675.946 billion as revenue from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

This is the revenue from November disbursed in December and is N4.036 billion higher than the allocation distributed in November.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a virtual FAAC meeting for December 2021.

It said the total distributable revenue of N675.946 billion comprised distributable statutory revenue of N488.674 billion, distributable value added tax (VAT) revenue of N182.678 billion, exchange gain of N4.156 billion and recovered excess bank charges of N0.438 billion.

The Federal Government received N261.441 billion of the money, while states and local councils got N210.046 billion and N155.456 billion, respectively.

Also, oil-producing states received N49.003 billion as a 13 percent derivation of mineral revenue.

It said the total deductions for cost of collection in November was N30.957 billion, while total deductions for statutory transfers, refunds and savings stood at N136.908 billion.

The total VAT revenue collected in November was N196.175 billion as against N166.284 billion in October, showing an increase of N29.891 billion.

PPP Will Grow Nigeria’s Tech Infrastructure – Imoukhuede

About Author

FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N675bn For November
David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist with an interest in markets and the economy. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Rising Food Prices Causes Inflation In Nigeria - IMF BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
July 10, 20210619

3 African Ministers Tell Rich Countries To Re-Channel $30bn IMF Money Into Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram African finance ministers have urged rich countries to reallocate at least 30 billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund money(IMF) toward investm
Read More
Buhari Replaces NBC Boss With Balarabe Illelah COVERMEDIANEWS
June 11, 20210589

Buhari Replaces NBC Boss With Balarabe Illelah

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday announced the appointment of a veteran broadcaster, Mr Balarabe Ilelah, as the new Director-General of the National Bro
Read More
October 10, 20160357

How To Create A Digital Economy In Nigeria – BTCA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A new report from the United Nations-based Better Than Cash Alliance unveils ten tangible steps governments and companies can take to leave behind a cash-do
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.