FAAC Disburses N2trn In Q3, Highest In 2020 – NEITI

November 18, 2020 11

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed a total of N2.054 trillion to the three tiers of government in the third quarter of 2020.

This was revealed in the quarterly review report released by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on Tuesday.

A breakdown showed that the federal government received N812.22 billion, states got N676.5 billion and N429.16 billion was allocated to local governments.

This is the first FAAC allocation in 2020 to hit the N2 trillion mark and represents a 5.6 percent and 6.2 percent higher than the disbursements made in the first and second quarter respectively.

In the first quarter of the year, a total disbursement of N1.945 trillion was made while N1.934 trillion was shared in Q2 2020.

The report noted that the increased allocation is as a result of exchange rate adjustment by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The total amount disbursed in the third quarter of 2020 was the first time that total disbursements exceeded N2 trillion in 2020,” the report reads.

“Important to note here is that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adjusted the official exchange rate from N360/$1 to N380/$1 in early August. Since the revenue from FAAC is disbursed in naira, this necessarily means that more funds will be disbursed in months after the adjustment.”

However, the N2.054 trillion disbursed in Q3 2020 was 9.6 percent lower than the N2.273 trillion disbursed in the third quarter of 2019 and 9.8 percent lower than the N2.278 trillion disbursed in the third quarter of 2018.

NEITI explained that the dip in disbursements “was largely on account of the impact of COVID-19 and its associated effects on demand for oil, oil prices, economic activities and other sources of revenues”.

On total net FAAC disbursement, Osun received the lowest net disbursement (N9.39 billion), while Delta received the highest disbursement (N43.08 billion).

For deductions, Yobe had the lowest deduction of N81.98 million, while Lagos had the highest deduction of N17.35 billion.