FAAC Disbursed ₦651.184 billion to FG, States, LGs in June

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of 651.184 billion as of June 2020 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal, States and Local Governments Councils and relevant agencies in the country.

This was contained in a communiqué by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) after its monthly meeting for July 2020 held through virtual conferencing; chaired by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA.

The gross statutory revenue available in June 2020 was ₦524.526 billion; the gross revenue from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N128.826 billion and the revenue from the Exchange Gain was ₦42.832 billion. This brought the total revenue for the month to N696.184 billion. From this total, the sum of N45 billion was saved in the Excess Non-Oil Revenue Account and the balance of N651.184 billion was shared to the three tiers of government and relevant agencies.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as of 16th July 2020 was $72.407 million.

The gross statutory revenue of ₦524.525 billion available in June was higher than the ₦413.953 billion received in the previous month by ₦110.573 billion. Also, the gross revenue of ₦128.826 billion available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was higher than the ₦103.873 billion in the previous month by ₦24.953 billion.

The communiqué indicated that from the total revenue, the Federal Government received ₦266.131 billion, the State Governments received ₦185.774 billion, and the Local Government Councils received ₦138.974 billion.

The Oil Producing States received ₦28.496 billion as 13% derivation revenue, ₦76.809 billion was given to revenue / Relevant Agencies as follows:

Cost of collection…..24.047

Transfer to NEDC…..3.865

PTF….3.897

Transfer to Excess non oil…..45.000

TOTAL……76.809

The Federal Government received ₦227.584 billion from the gross statutory revenue, the State Governments received ₦115.434 billion and the Local Government Councils received ₦88.995 billion. The sum of ₦24.722 billion was given to the relevant States as a 13% derivation revenue.

The Federal Government received ₦17.971 billion from the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the State Governments received ₦59.904 billion, the Local Government Councils received ₦41.933 billion, and the revenue/ Relevant Agencies received, 5.153 as cost of collection and 3.865 transferred to NEDC, totalling ₦9.018 billion

The communiqué confirmed that the Federal Government received ₦20.576 billion, the State Governments received ₦10.436 billion, the Local Government Councils received ₦8.046 billion and the Oil Producing States received ₦3.774 billion from the Exchange Gain revenue.

The Communiqué stated that in the month of June 2020, Import and Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Companies Income Tax, Oil and Gas Royalty recorded significant increases while Petroleum Profit Tax declined.

Source: Channels TV