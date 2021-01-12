FA Cup: Liverpool, Manchester United Set To Clash

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to clash in the FA Cup fourth round, while League Two Cheltenham host Manchester City.
Liverpool and United will be pitted for two straight weekends with the top two also facing off in the Premier League on Sunday.
National League North side Chorley’s reward for their victory over a depleted Derby has a home game against Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
In an interview with BBC Sport Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio was enthused by the challenge of playing against a premier league side. He told BBC Sport: “That’s what we really wanted, Premier League opposition, great.
“And there’s a bit of history because in 1986, Chorley played against Wolves at home and beat them 3-0, so we just need to do that again.”
Should Chorley defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers, their next likely hurdle will be Mikel Arteta’s side, Arsenal, who are curret holders.
League Two Crawley, who thrashed Leeds 3-0 in the third round, travel to Bournemouth.
The fourth round ties will be played across the weekend of January 22 to 25 with the fifth round taking place between February 9 to 11.
FA Cup fourth round draw:
Manchester United v Liverpool
Cheltenham v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley
Swansea v Nottingham Forest
Southampton or Shrewsbury v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich
Chorley v Wolves
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton v Blackpool
Wycombe v Tottenham
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth
Chelsea v Luton
Stockport or West Ham v Doncaster
Brentford v Leicester
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
Fifth round draw:
Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster
Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley
Sheffied United or Plymouth v Millwall or Bristol City
Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal
Barnsley or Norwich v Chelsea or Luton
Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe or Tottenham
Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City
Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool
