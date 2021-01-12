fbpx
FA Cup: Liverpool, Manchester United Set To Clash

January 12, 2021
Liverpool and Manchester United are set to clash in the FA Cup fourth round, while League Two Cheltenham host Manchester City.

Liverpool and United will be pitted for two straight weekends with the top two also facing off in the Premier League on Sunday.

National League North side Chorley’s reward for their victory over a depleted Derby has a home game against Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In an interview with BBC Sport Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio was enthused by the challenge of playing against a premier league side. He told BBC Sport: “That’s what we really wanted, Premier League opposition, great.

READ ALSO: Manchester City Owner Purchases Historic FA Cup For $1 million

“And there’s a bit of history because in 1986, Chorley played against Wolves at home and beat them 3-0, so we just need to do that again.”

Should Chorley defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers, their next likely hurdle will be Mikel Arteta’s side, Arsenal, who are curret holders.

League Two Crawley, who thrashed Leeds 3-0 in the third round, travel to Bournemouth.

The fourth round ties will be played across the weekend of January 22 to 25 with the fifth round taking place between February 9 to 11.

FA Cup fourth round draw:

Manchester United v Liverpool

Cheltenham v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley

Swansea v Nottingham Forest

Southampton or Shrewsbury v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich

Chorley v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton v Blackpool

Wycombe v Tottenham

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth

Chelsea v Luton

Stockport or West Ham v Doncaster

Brentford v Leicester

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Fifth round draw:

Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster

Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley

Sheffied United or Plymouth v Millwall or Bristol City

Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal

Barnsley or Norwich v Chelsea or Luton

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe or Tottenham

Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City

Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles.

