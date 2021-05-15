fbpx
FA Cup Final: Nigerians Drum Support For Iheanacho, Ndidi Ahead Of Clash With Chelsea

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTERSPORTS

FA Cup Final: Nigerians Drum Support For Iheanacho, Ndidi Ahead Of Clash With Chelsea

May 15, 20210130
FA Cup Final: Nigerians Drum Support For Iheanacho, Ndidi Ahead Of Clash With Chelsea

Nigerians have taken to microblogging platform, Twitter, to drum up support for their countrymen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi. The duo will be squaring up against, eight-time winners Chelsea, for the 2021 FA Cup trophy.

Both Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have been in incredible form this term,, with the former scoring 4 in five FA Cup appearances for Leicester City in the current season. Iheanacho has become the club’s hero this season since joining Leicester City from Manchester City in the 2017/2018 season for a reported £25 million fee.

READ ALSO: Manchester United Suffers EPL Defeat To Liverpool At Old Trafford

Leicester City’s Road To FA Cup Final

Owing to its English Premier League status, Leceister City entered the competition in the third round, scalping Stoke City  4–0. Brentford suffered a similar fate as they were knocked out in the fourth round by the Foxes 3–1in an away win.

Leicester continued their march to the final with a lone strike by Kelechi Iheanacho against Brighton Albion in the fifth round of the competition.

The quarter-final saw the Nigerian forward score a brace against Manchester United in a 3–1 home win, handing the Foxes their first FA Cup semi-final qualification in 39 years.

Southampton equally fell on Kelechi’s sword in the semi-final, paving the way for a showdown between Leicester City and 2021 UEFA Champions League finalist, Chelsea, at the Wembley Stadium.

The winner of the FA Cup final automatically qualifies for the group stage of the UEFA Cup next season.

See some of the tweets captured by BizWatch Nigeria in the build up to the game:

About Author

FA Cup Final: Nigerians Drum Support For Iheanacho, Ndidi Ahead Of Clash With Chelsea
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NNPC NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 17, 2016085

NNPC Kicks Off Concessions for Pipelines, Depots in March

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of state for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu, said the Federal Government would advertise concessions for pipelines and depots beginning from
Read More
March 16, 2016193

Zenith Bank Posts N105.7billion Profit After Tax

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Zenith Bank Plc has announced a N105.663 billion profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2015. The bank in the result sent to the Nigeria Stock Exc
Read More
Emefiele BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 20, 20180125

Emefiele Proposes Approach to Build a Stronger Nigerian Economy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in moving the economy moving forward, has proposed what needs to be done and how the CBN
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.