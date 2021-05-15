FA Cup Final: Nigerians Drum Support For Iheanacho, Ndidi Ahead Of Clash With Chelsea

May 15, 2021 130

Nigerians have taken to microblogging platform, Twitter, to drum up support for their countrymen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi. The duo will be squaring up against, eight-time winners Chelsea, for the 2021 FA Cup trophy.

Both Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have been in incredible form this term,, with the former scoring 4 in five FA Cup appearances for Leicester City in the current season. Iheanacho has become the club’s hero this season since joining Leicester City from Manchester City in the 2017/2018 season for a reported £25 million fee.

Leicester City’s Road To FA Cup Final

Owing to its English Premier League status, Leceister City entered the competition in the third round, scalping Stoke City 4–0. Brentford suffered a similar fate as they were knocked out in the fourth round by the Foxes 3–1in an away win.

Leicester continued their march to the final with a lone strike by Kelechi Iheanacho against Brighton Albion in the fifth round of the competition.

The quarter-final saw the Nigerian forward score a brace against Manchester United in a 3–1 home win, handing the Foxes their first FA Cup semi-final qualification in 39 years.

Southampton equally fell on Kelechi’s sword in the semi-final, paving the way for a showdown between Leicester City and 2021 UEFA Champions League finalist, Chelsea, at the Wembley Stadium.

The winner of the FA Cup final automatically qualifies for the group stage of the UEFA Cup next season.

See some of the tweets captured by BizWatch Nigeria in the build up to the game:

