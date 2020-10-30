Eyitayo Challenges Akeredolu’s Governorship Victory at Election Petition Tribunal

October 30, 2020 114

Eyitayo Jegede, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo, has challenged the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu at the election petition tribunal.

The development is coming almost three weeks after the Ondo governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Akeredolu, the incumbent governor of Ondo and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the October 10 election in the state.

Akeredolu polled a total of 292,830 votes to defeat Jegede who secured 195,791 votes.

Joined in the suit are INEC; Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor-elect, and the APC.

Ifedayo Adedipe, Jegede’s lead counsel, said the election was marred by “irregularities, violence and intimidation of eligible voters”.

He also faulted Akeredolu’s emergence as the governorship candidate of the APC, saying the primary election that produced him as the candidate of the ruling party “fell short of standard”.

Jegede is, therefore, asking the tribunal to declare him the winner of the election.

Source: The Cable