Eye-Catching First Look At Inkblot’s Star-Studded Family Comedy “Palava” Starring Richard Mofe Damijo, Bisola Aiyeola, Mercy Aigbe, And Many More!

Inkblot seeks to end the year in style with its Christmas movie “Palava”, which will hit cinemas on the 9th of December 2022.

The studio has been busy this year, thrilling audiences with its hit titles “The Blood Covenant“, “The Perfect Arrangement”, and “The Set Up 2” “Palava” is a star-studded ensemble family comedy and is predicted to do great business at the box office this Christmas season.

In Palava, you see Richard Mofe Damijo as you have never seen him before, as he plays Osa Wonda, a high-life musician in the middle of a resurgence whose life and family are turned upside down when a scandal is revealed on the eve of his 60th birthday.

Richard Mofe Damijo is joined by a jaw-dropping ensemble cast in Palava, with Nollywood favourites Bisola Aiyeola, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Linda Ejiofor Suleiman, Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Jemima Osunde, Omawumi Megbele, Neo Akpofure, with Chinedu Ikedieze, Segun Arinze, Buchi Ojieh and Eniola Badmus all joining in the fun.

From the start of the shoot to the end, Inkblot Productions has kept fans excited, releasing captivating content from the production set, including behind-the-scenes visuals and amusing highlights from the movie.

Co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Naz Onuzo, has promised that the movie will be a fun experience for all Nigerians when it opens only in cinemas this December.

“We’re very excited about Palava this Christmas. We feel that we worked with an amazing cast and crew led by Niyi Akinmolayan to create this beautiful family film. Palava gives you everything you want in a movie – comedy, drama, suspense, rivalry and lots of heart..”

Director of the film, Niyi Akinmolayan, expressed his excitement about the project and hinted that people should prepare for an unforgettable experience across the theatres when the “Palava” is finally released.

“I am excited that we are once again bringing magic to the big screens with this breathtaking movie. In Palava, we have on our hands an entertaining and artistic masterpiece that would appeal to film lovers. I am also glad to work with my Inkblot family and all the brilliant professionals featured in this production,” he said.

The producers shared the teaser on social media platforms as a peek into what fans should expect when the movie drops in December. Already, netizens have been raving about the high-energy comedy, with many saying they ”can’t wait” for the film to be released.

Written by Anee Icha and Chinaza Onuzo and Directed by renowned filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan, Palava is Inkblot Productions’ 20th film and is another collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment. Palava bows only in cinemas across Nigeria on December 9th 2022.