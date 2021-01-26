fbpx
External Reserves Rise By N674.48m In Two Weeks

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

External Reserves Rise By N674.48m In Two Weeks

January 26, 2021010
How To Apply For CBN's Collateral-Free Loan 2021 For SMEs

Nigeria’s external reserves gained N674.48m in two weeks as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intends to enforce remittances in foreign currency only.

Figures obtained by Biz Watch Nigeria from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday showed that the reserves rose from N35.83bn as of January 7, 2021, to N36.51bn as of January 21, 2021.

The apex bank on Friday reiterated its directive to international money transfer operators (IMTOs) and unlicensed companies to stop the payment of diaspora remittances into the country in naira.

The apex bank in a statement signed by the Director of Trade & Exchange, O.S. Nnaji, noted that all diaspora remittances must be received by beneficiaries in foreign currency only (cash and/or transfers to domiciliary accounts of recipients).

“Only licensed IMTOs are permitted to carry on the business of facilitating diaspora remittances into the country,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: CBN To Test New Financial Products With Sandbox

“IMTOs are not permitted, under any circumstances, to disburse diaspora remittances in naira (either in cash or by electronic transfers) be it through naira remittance settlement accounts (which had been earlier directed to be closed), third party accounts, or via any other payment platform within and/or around the Nigerian financial system.”

The apex bank noted that the measures were intended to promote transparency, grow diaspora remittances and significantly improve foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria.

It warned that strict sanctions, including withdrawal of operating licenses, shall be imposed on individuals and/or institutions found to be aiding, abetting, or directly contravening the guidelines.

While unlicensed operators would also have their accounts in Nigerian banks closed, including being barred from accessing banking services in Nigeria.

Related tags :

About Author

External Reserves Rise By N674.48m In Two Weeks
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Pound BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
November 29, 2018067

Second Brexit Vote Hope Pushes Sterling High

Sterling climbed off two-week lows on Wednesday, helped by comments from opposition Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell that he could accept a second Brexit referendum to head off the risk of cras
Read More
Odudua Progressive Union OPU COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 23, 20200102

COVID-19: Oodua Progressive Union Donates Millions Of Naira to South-West States

The Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) has donated millions of naira to South West States – Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti, Kwara and Kogi states – to combat ongoing Corona Virus pandemic. The fund
Read More
Access Bank BANKING & FINANCE
December 19, 2018088

Access Bank, Diamond Bank Merger Will Create Financial Power House – Wigwe

The Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has said its ongoing business combination agreement with Diamond Bank will lead to the creation of a financial power house. Wigwe als
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon