Exposed Plastic Bottles To Sunlight Increases Cancer Risk – Lagos State

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) revealed that exposing plastic bottles to sunlight can increase the risk of cancer, hormonal imbalance, and gastrointestinal issues, among other health problems.

According to a statement signed by Afolabi Solebo, General Manager of LASCOPA, the government intends to engage sellers and buyers of plastic bottled drinks through advocacy and sensitization programs on the dangers of such practices.

Solebo stated that, contrary to a social media report, the Lagos State Government has no intention of prohibiting the sale of plastic bottled drinks.

“The Government is keen on ensuring that both consumers and traders are educated and enlightened on the health hazard of consuming plastic bottled drinks that have been exposed to sunlight,” he said.

While stating that the purpose of sellers displaying plastic bottles is to raise awareness of the availability of their product or merchandise, he urged manufacturers and producers to make alternative dummy bottles available to retailers of plastic bottle drinks for use as product display instead of the actual plastic bottled drinks being exposed to sunlight.