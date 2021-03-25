fbpx
Exporters To Receive NEPC's N5bn Palliative

March 25, 2021

Exporters To Receive NEPC's N5bn Palliative

Players in the exportation business are to receive N5 billion as palliative from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), as disclosed by the council.

This disclosure was made in Enugu on Wednesday by the Assistant Director, Export Development and Incentives Department, Peter Njoku, of the NEPC.

He said that the palliative would be disbursed under the recently-revived Export Development Fund (EDF) that had been in stasis for 30 years.

Njoku encouraged all Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to take advantage of the opportunity.

He added that exporters in the Southeastern part of Nigeria do not participate in “this type of thing”.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Offers ₦50 million Compensation To Katsina Market Fire Victims

He noted that very few players in the sector from the region applied and received support from the Export Development Grant by the federal government.

Njoku said, “The reactivated EDF is part of the export development facilities of the federal government aimed at increasing export in Nigeria.

“From the records, it is obvious that people from the southeast do not usually come out to be part of this type of thing.

“Almost every intending exporter is qualified to access the fund. The requirements are not stringent to potential exporters.”

Exporters To Receive NEPC’s N5bn Palliative
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh

