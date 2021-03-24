fbpx
Exporters Fault Two-Week Suspension Of Cargo Export

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Exporters Fault Two-Week Suspension Of Cargo Export

March 24, 2021059
Port Delays Slow Nigeria's Economic Growth By $14.2 Billion

Non-oil exporters in Nigeria have faulted the two-week suspension of cargo exports from Lagos and Tin-Can Ports announced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The President of the Network of Practicing Non-oil Exporters of Nigeria (NPNEN), Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, said the suspension would have ripple effects across the entire export value chain in the country.

Rabiuwhile speaking at the NPNEN’s annual conference, exhibition and awards held on Tuesday in Abuja said that the export ban would affect existing export orders and production.

According to him, the move will discourage investors as they will lose confidence in Nigeria and business partners.

“When you ban exports for two weeks, you can imagine the ripple effects. The person who has products in his warehouse has to stop production. Orders that were made have to be delayed, creating loss of confidence,” he said.

The NPNEN boss said the development was a reflection of the wrongs associated with the running of Nigeria’s ports.

“Export cargoes have been banned from Nigerian ports for the next two weeks. These are issues that wouldn’t have happened if things were done right,” he said.

The Programme Manager of Policy Development Facility Bridge (PDF Bridge), Dr Titilola Akindeinde, said despite emphasis on the non-oil sector and pronouncements of various incentives, the impacts in reality have remained relatively low.

Related tags :

About Author

Exporters Fault Two-Week Suspension Of Cargo Export
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

LABOURNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 20, 2013058

Anyim Solicits Pay Policy for Future Public Service Remuneration

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has solicited for a pay policy capable of guiding the future advancement
Read More
ECOWAS Summit 2019 General ElectionsCOVER
August 14, 2018062

Osinbajo to Contest 2019 Election as Buhari’s Running Mate – Presidency

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will remain the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election, the presidency said on Monday.
Read More
stock market Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 8, 2018065

Global Stocks Hit Fresh Highs, Adds 0.51%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World stocks sustained their strong start to 2018, with European stocks closing higher and Wall Street advancing,on Friday, January 5 while the U.S. dollar
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.