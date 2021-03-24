Exporters Fault Two-Week Suspension Of Cargo Export

March 24, 2021 59

Non-oil exporters in Nigeria have faulted the two-week suspension of cargo exports from Lagos and Tin-Can Ports announced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The President of the Network of Practicing Non-oil Exporters of Nigeria (NPNEN), Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, said the suspension would have ripple effects across the entire export value chain in the country.

Rabiuwhile speaking at the NPNEN’s annual conference, exhibition and awards held on Tuesday in Abuja said that the export ban would affect existing export orders and production.

According to him, the move will discourage investors as they will lose confidence in Nigeria and business partners.

“When you ban exports for two weeks, you can imagine the ripple effects. The person who has products in his warehouse has to stop production. Orders that were made have to be delayed, creating loss of confidence,” he said.

The NPNEN boss said the development was a reflection of the wrongs associated with the running of Nigeria’s ports.

“Export cargoes have been banned from Nigerian ports for the next two weeks. These are issues that wouldn’t have happened if things were done right,” he said.

The Programme Manager of Policy Development Facility Bridge (PDF Bridge), Dr Titilola Akindeinde, said despite emphasis on the non-oil sector and pronouncements of various incentives, the impacts in reality have remained relatively low.