Export Processing Facility Will Improve Export Strategy, Standard – NAHCO

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has unveiled Lagos’s export processing facility centre.

The facility in Lagos is the first of five, according to NAHCO Chairman Dr Seinde Fadeni, who spoke at the facility’s presentation.

Such centres, he claimed, would be established in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano to support Nigeria’s export programme, and they would be dispersed around the nation to cover all geopolitical zones.

According to Fadeni, the centre will improve the nation’s export strategy and standardise its export processing infrastructure.

Dr Ezra Yakusak, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, who unveiled the commemorative plaque, praised NAHCO for effectively using the N1 billion grant it received from the Federal Government via the NEPC.

He guaranteed the aviation firm of NEPC’s cooperation for the project’s effective completion in all suggested centres.

Through the NEPC, the Federal Government selected NAHCO, and NAHCO was given an N1 billion grant to establish and manage export processing zones throughout the nation.