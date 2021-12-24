Explosion Rocks Lagos Community As Power Transmission Towers Collapse

December 24, 2021 152

There has been an incident of a pipeline explosion in Baruwa, Alimosho LGA of Lagos state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

According to the account of a resident of Baruwa, Olayiwola Kazeem, high tension-cables fell after the pylon transmitting electricity from Egbin Hydro Power Station collapsed.

He stated that the cables also fell on cars in the area.

Another resident, Ayo Aderibigbe, stated that there was an ensuing fire outbreak after the cables fell but was extinguished soon after by the residents.

Some officials of the ministry of the power were at the scene to inspect the incident.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, also confirmed the development in a statement.

He stated that upon arrival at the scene, a 330KVA transmission power line had collapsed with its power cables spreading across the two lanes of the major road inward and outward Igando-Idimu road.

“A pipeline explosion also occurred several metres away from the collapsed transmission power line. The Transmission company of Nigeria ( TCN) was contacted and their team, led by the GM in person of Engineer Ajiboye carried out an inspection,” he said.

“They were able to determine that the impact from the pipeline explosion affected the Power lines which subsequently led to collapse of the Powerline.

“Significant personnel and resources have been mobilised to move in to restore normalcy to the area. All Police formations and LASTMA covering that area have been contacted to create diversion for all vehicles coming from LASU, Iyana Iba inward Ikotun and Idimu to LASU-Iyana Iba. The NNPC maintenance crew has also been contacted. Operation is in progress”, he said.

The LASEMA boss however stated that there were no casualties.